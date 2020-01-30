‘High’ court: American man facing marijuana charge lights up joint in front of judge [VIDEO]

Spencer Boston, 20, was only going to be given a fine for being in possession of marijuana, but got slapped with a ten-day jail sentence for his antics. — Screengrab via Youtube/News4 WSMV Nashville

PETALING JAYA, Jan 30 — There are many things that you should never do in front of a judge.

Lighting up a joint while you’re facing a related charge in the courtroom is probably one of them.

Spencer Boston from Tennessee apparently didn’t get the memo, as the 20-year-old courageously sparked up his doobie in front of everyone while he was in court facing a minor drug possession charge.

It’s not as though he just waltzed in joints blazing, however, as Boston only lit up the joint as a form of protest when he shared with the court his opinions on why marijuana should be legalised in the state.

On Monday, Boston showed up at the Wilson County courtroom for a hearing as he was facing minor charges for previously being caught in possession of marijuana.

Marijuana possession and sale remain strictly illegal in the state of Tennessee, even in medical cases, as even possession of small amounts is considered a crime which can lead to heavy fines and potential jail sentences.

#SCOOP Exclusive: Full Audio of "Wilson Weed Hero's" courtroom speech, and Judge Barry agreeing that TN's marijuana laws 'probably are' unfair #WilsonCoFair pic.twitter.com/2zb8gR9mGc — Scoop: Wilson (@scoopwilsonco) January 29, 2020

As a court official called Boston up to the stand in front of Judge Haywood Barry for his simple drug possession charge, Boston took the opportunity to share with the court on why the laws on the drug are “unfair”.

“Yes sir, I think it is very unfair, the marijuana law here. I think we, the people, deserve better because marijuana is a very harmless drug and it’s been around for ages, since the 80s or 90s,” said Boston.

However, veteran southern Judge Barry wasn’t interested with his speech as he cut him off midway through, saying that he’s heard that too many times as he called what Boston had to say “baloney”.

“I’ve heard that baloney all my life, so don’t go any further on that,” said Judge Barry.

“I don’t care if it’s good or bad. All I know is that in Tennessee it’s against the law and as a judge, I have to uphold the law.”

“It’s probably unfair, but I can’t change that. So if you want to plead guilty, you can today, but if you want a trial, we can give you a trial on an opposite date.”

Undeterred, Boston agreed to have a future trial before then proceeding to coolly take out a joint from his sweater which he then lit up with a match, sending many in the courtroom to burst out in laughter.

Spencer held up the joint in front of everyone in court as a protest to legalise the drug. — Picture via Twitter/@scoopnash

As soon as he lit the joint and took a few quick puffs, the bailiff quickly escorted Boston out of the courtroom as he held his joint up high for everyone to see, yelling: “The people deserve better!”.

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan also told the local news agency The Tennessean that many people in the courtroom were amused by Boston’s display and that the smoke from his joint gave off a strong odour.

Whether he was brave or simply foolish, Boston’s antics got him into a heap of trouble as his minor and simple drug possession charge soon turned into contempt of court.

Boston will now have to serve a ten-day jail sentence before being eligible for bond set at USD$3000 (RM 12,263).

Social media users were entertained by Boston’s antics as many have reacted to reports of his actions in court, congratulating him for using his right to protest.

Social media users congratulated Boston for what he did.— Screengrab via Facebook/Tennessean.

“Kudos to the guy for making his point, but he is lucky he wasn’t shot. Pulling anything out of your pocket in front of a judge is a bad idea,” wrote one user.

“I respect the guy for standing up for what he believes in, weed is good for people and shouldn’t be illegal, just don’t smoke and drive like anything else,” wrote another user.

While other users were more amused by the fact that he actually lit up a joint in court as they said that all Boston wanted was “to leave on a high note”.