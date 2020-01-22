Luck of the 12 animal zodiac signs: Goat, Ox and Rooster to be luckiest this year

The 12 animal zodiac signs. — Graphic by Azlan Shah Mohd Khalid

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The Lunar New Year is upon us and that means it’s that time of the year when people turn to the ancient Chinese geomancy of feng shui to find out what the new year holds.

As a new 60-year calendrical cycle is set to restart with Rat being in the first position of the 12-zodiac list, many people hope the Metal Rat would bring more good fortune and auspicious omen to their life.

To find out what lays in store for everyone, Malay Mail asked feng shui master and geomancer Kenny Hoo to give the lowdown on each animal zodiac signs.

Rat (2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960, 1948, 1936)

A positive year for Rat.

Good opportunity to conceive or plan for a baby, in the first half of the year.

The second half of the year is projected to be better with great business and career advancements.

Beware of potential legal issues, loss of wealth especially in the first half of the year.

Avoid gambling nor speculative activities, as these may lead to uncertainties.

Those who plan for business ventures will see good turning points and good, new opportunities.

Lucy numbers: 1, 2, 8, 9

Lucky colours: green, red, blue.

Ox (2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961, 1949, 1937)

The Ox will have lots of good opportunities this year.

Ox babies will also attract a lot of noble helpers and supporters while having multiple happy events.

Stay alert to grasp or seize the opportunities with great confidence for further business explorations and development aggressively.

Love life is also predicted to be sweet and flourishing this year.

The Ox can also leverage opportunities by exploring and developing new fields and new channels.

Lucky numbers: 4,6,7,8

Lucky colours: blue, yellow, white.

Tiger (2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950, 1938)

A relatively challenging year for Tiger with lots of travelling.

The year is predicted to be rather difficult to acquire good harvest with lack of assistance and support from others.

Beware of loss in wealth or overspending in the month of June and August.

However, expect to have a better opportunity in career promotion or pay rise by the end of August.

Lucky numbers: 1, 3, 7

Lucky colours: purple, green, blue.

Rabbit (2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939)

A year of good luck, popularity, greater fame and love.

Female Rabbit may anticipate even more good fortune and positive energy, lucky stars, higher power and influence.

Male Rabbit, on the other hand, will have more good help and support from the female this year.

Career luck is projected to be strong with greater financial resources from July onwards.

Single Rabbits will also have a higher chance of finding a partner this year.

Overall, this is a good year to move or buy a house or to paint the house, in order to activate the auspicious good qi (the circulating life force), to proactively attract noble persons and wealth qi.

Lucky numbers: 2, 4, 7, 8

Lucky colours: red, purple, yellow, green.

Dragon (2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952, 1940)

Dragon may not experience an eventful year, unless it gets its existing affairs in order.

Beware of arguments and legal matters, and try not to poke your nose into other people’s business.

Wealth luck is weak this year, and it will be rather difficult to rely on one’s own efforts to obtain great wealth, so they must work much harder.

Students need to be more focused academically and pay less attention to others.

Love affairs for Dragon are also unstable, and your lover may easily be influenced by others, which may lead to arguments and disputes.

Lucky numbers: 2, 3, 7, 4

Lucky colours: brown, yellow, red, purple.

Snake (2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953, 1941)

Snake is expected to meet with a wide range of new friends, especially from the opposite sex.

The first half of the year will bring the Snake better business and career opportunities.

Due to the lack of wealth luck stars, the Snake may easily face wealth loss and overspending, thus, it’s advisable they live within the means.

Snake students, however, have the auspicious blessing of scholastic star and are expected to acquire greater academic achievements.

Lucky numbers: 3, 4, 33

Lucky colours: white, gold, blue.

Horse (2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966, 1954, 1942)

A busy year with lots of adventures.

When travelling, the Horse will meet with noble people, so there will be better opportunities to look out for in the first half of the year.

The Horse is also expected to face interference from the annual broken star and may face more worries and sad matters.

People who used to be good supporters may also turn into challengers.

Horse babies with a stable relationship may also consider getting married soon to avoid any unforeseen disturbance.

Lucky number: 7, 9, 43

Lucky colour: green, red, purple.

Goat (2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967, 1955, 1943)

A smooth year with multiple lucky stars.

The Goat will have multiple noble supporters to sail through the year.

Expect an exceptionally busy year — but thanks to the multiple, strong noble stars – all undertakings will move on smoothly with cheerful mood.

Generally the Goat zodiac will be in good health and with magnificent spirit this year.

However, only in June nd December, you need to be slightly beware of personal safety and some minor health issues.

Lucky numbers: 2, 4, 6, 7

Lucky colours: white, blue, green.

Monkey (2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968,1956, 1944)

Greater fame and wealth sources await Monkey this year.

It will be a busy year expanding into new markets and doubling revenues.

However, due to the white tiger star, the Monkey is prone to damages, hence any undertakings must be step by step.

You will be in good health this year, except for minor health and safety issues during April and October.

Avoid trying or engaging in dangerous sports or activities, especially during the month of July.

Lucky numbers: 2, 6, 8, 16

Lucky colours: yellow, brown, white, silver.

Rooster (2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969, 1957, 1945)

The Rooster can anticipate greater popularity and sweeter love life in 2020.

There will be more Noble people to extend their help and support in their career and academic.

There will also be good turning points, hence if you aggressively follow your plans, it will lead to an extraordinary harvest.

Expect to have greater love luck, a good chance to get married and plan for pregnancy this year.

Those who are still single will have the right match in February and August.

Lucky numbers: 3, 7, 8

Lucky colours: blue, green, white silver.

Dog (2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970, 1958, 1946)

The fortune for Dog seems unpredictable this year.

Some of the past incidents and challenges may continue to make the year bumpy.

The year will often see unforeseen obstacles and challenges, which may cause mood swings.

Be aware of health conditions such as skin, respiratory and digestive systems, especially in March and September.

However, the Dog can expect more successful career path, promotion and salary increase, and academic progress by leaps and bounds from September onwards.

Bear in mind that due to the lack of Noble Supporter star for the year, you must work extra harder in all undertakings.

Lucky numbers: 1, 6, 9, 29

Lucky colours: red, purple, yellow, brown, green.

Pig (2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971, 1959, 1947)

Expect good career and academic promotion and progress this year.

However, the wealth luck does not match or tally with the opportunities that may knock at your door.

Thanks to the existence of scholastic star, Pig students are expected to be more creative with good academic progress and achievements this year.

Apart from that, the Boar can foresee a better love life due to the presence of auspicious love star.

Sweeter love life also awaits those who are still single.

Lucky numbers: 1, 3, 7, 61