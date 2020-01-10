Businessman gets RM1,500 for giving a friend a ride

Benjamin Rohaizad Razilan Affendy got a windfall of RM1,500 after giving his businessman friend a ride recently. — Photo via Twitter/ @tgzex

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — A businessman got a RM1,500 windfall from his friend for giving him a ride in his Perodua Axia.

Benjamin Rohaizad Razilan Affendy, 27, said his friend had stuffed the money into available spaces in his Perodua Axia as ‘petrol payment’ after Benjamin gave the friend a ride recently.

Crisp RM50 notes were stuffed in crevices on dashboard, door handle and air conditioner.

“Friend asked for a ride. When dropping off then only realised he stuffed money for petrol,” he tweeted.

At last count, there were 30 pieces of RM50 notes making the total RM1,500.

The tweet has since been retweeted 22,900 times and received 18,600 reactions.

Speaking to Malay portal mStar, Benjamin said he was shocked that his friend would stuff the money in such manner.

“When he first stuffed the money, we had just arrived at a clinic to pick up medicine. When I returned, the several spots were stuffed with money,” he said.

Benjamin said he initially thought his friend was pulling his leg.

“When money that he stuffed dropped, he would pick it up and place it in the cupholder to ‘confirm’ he does not want the money.

“I think he is giving the money as a token of friendship,” he said.

Asked by the portal if he was shocked to receive such a huge amount of money, Benjamin said he was not as he had known his friend, who is now a businessman, since secondary school.

“He is rich. He owns two factories that process oil palm fertiliser,” he said, revealing that the friend actually owns four cars.

“But he is the sort of person who dislikes driving and would prefer to hitch a ride in my car,” he said.

After Benjamin’s tweet went viral, many asked him to introduce his friend to them while one asked whether Benjamin gave the ride to a friend or an automatic teller machine (ATM).

There were also others who questioned the authenticity of Benjamin’s tweet, saying it was his way to gain attention to promote his business.