Florida theme-park tester: A new dream job has been posted online

A British travel agency specialising in tours of Florida is looking for a tester to spend three weeks evaluating some of the many amusement parks in the US state. — cveltri/IStock/AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — Eager to start off the new decade with a professional project that offers a bit more excitement than an average day at the office? Then you might be interested in a job offer from a British travel agent, which wants to recruit a fan of thrill machines and hospitality to spend three weeks evaluating some of the many theme parks in the American state of Florida.

A major destination for lovers of theme parks, Florida is home to many of the world’s best-known. A three-week tour of the American state offers an ideal opportunity to visit such prestigious attractions as Universal Studios, Seaworld and Legoland. Those of you who would love to make such a trip but worry that you cannot take the time off might be interested in a job offer posted by UK-based travel agency Ocean Florida, which is looking for a candidate to test the merits of roller coasters and other death-defying rides.

The successful applicant will spend three weeks engaging with all of the hair-raising rides the American state has to offer. Set to go ahead in April or May of this year, the trip will be paid for to the tune of £3,000 sterling (around RM16,082). And given that theme parks are not half as much fun if you go there alone, the lucky applicant will be able to bring along a companion. The duo are expected to evaluate the general quality of their stay in each park, test the food on offer, inspect the shelves of souvenirs, check the suitability of attractions for families and attend parades.

The tester and his or her friend will be required to post photos and videos of their experience on social media, and all of their expenses will be paid by Ocean Florida. The precise itinerary of amusement parks that they will visit has yet to be disclosed.

Applications for this dream job can be submitted online until January 31 at the following address: www.ocean-florida.co.uk. — AFP-Relaxnews