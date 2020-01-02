2020 and no flying cars? UiTM student’s CGI video of flying Myvi celebrated online (VIDEO)

Riyadh released the finished video just in time for the new year. — Screengrab from Instagram/riyadh.syabil

PETALING JAYA, Jan 2 — Flying car memes have been all over social media since 2020 kicked off but none of them can match a video made by special effects whiz Riyadh Syabil.

The Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) graduate used computer-generated imagery (CGI) to depict a white Myvi in a parking lot taking to the skies with rocket engines and convertible tyres.

The video has been reuploaded several times on Twitter to the delight of Malaysian social media users, with one post by @benzaynudeen getting more than 27,400 retweets.

Tengok member aku, dia da ada kereta terbang 🤘 pic.twitter.com/l0Y9MMWeJY — zakwan (@benzaynudeen) December 31, 2019

User @jesjerjet then identified the original creator of the clip as Riyadh.

In the video’s description on YouTube, Riyadh stated that the original footage was shot on a smartphone and the rendering process took three days to complete.

A cryptic post on his Twitter page also suggests that a sequel to the flying car video is in the works.

Riyadh’s work has generated a buzz among Malaysian social media users, with many cracking jokes about Vision 2020 and imagined flying vehicles while others giggled at the choice of a Myvi as the flying car.

“Maybe this is the real meaning behind 2020. Humans are getting more powerful at editing,” said @zakikhalimi.

“What are Myvis incapable of?” mused @kennotbrainn.