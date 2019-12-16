Two Malaysian mums set to compete at Mrs Global Universe 2020

Shana Yang (second from right) receives her award from Lumiere International founder and the pageant organiser Justina Tan Quek (in red) at the pageant finale in Johor Baru. — Picture courtesy of Lumiere International

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Malaysian mothers Shana Yong and Subhashini Rama Linggam were crowned Mrs Malaysia Global Universe 2019/2020 and Mrs Asia Global Universe 2019/2020 respectively, beating 15 other contestants at the pageant grand finale held in Johor Baru recently.

The pageant, organised by Singapore-based Lumiere International, saw 17 beautiful Malaysian mothers compete against each other with a series of challenges including self-introduction, Kebaya and evening gown catwalk as well as a Q&A session which saw the contestants sharing about their charity initiatives.

Apart from winning the main title, 42-year-old Yong also received two special awards: Asia Pacific Queen of Substance Diamond Queen Award 2019 and Queen of People’s Choice.

The Kuala Lumpur-based mother of two, who is a PhD holder from Taylor’s University business school, also won the subsidiary title, Mrs Elegance.

Subhashini, on the other hand, also took home the main title along with two special awards, the Mrs Charity Queen and Asia Pacific Queen of Substance Diamond Queen Award.

Subhashini Rama Linggam is set to represent Malaysia at the Mrs Global Universe 2020 world finale next year. — Picture courtesy of Lumiere International

The 38-year-old mother-of-two also received two subsidiary titles, which were the Mrs Lady of Empowerment and Mrs Social Media Influencer.

Both Yong and Subhashini, will represent Malaysia and Asia at the Mrs Global Universe 2020 world finale on March 15 next year alongside contestants from 30 countries.

Lumiere International founder Justina Tan Quek said in a press release that she was excited to see more Malaysian mothers taking more responsibilities and putting extra effort to improve the society here.

“Our pageant brings forward our real superheroes — mothers who have many roles to play in the society to become idols not only for their children and family but to others too.

“We want more Malaysian mothers to step up and project their beautiful physique as well as their beautiful hearts and souls,” added Tan.



