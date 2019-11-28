Christmas ‘Kabut in the Park’ sale to lend a hand to financially-struggling klpac

Shoppers looking for a one-of-a-kind Christmas gift will have plenty to choose from during the upcoming Kabut in the Park sale. — Picture from Facebook/kabutinthepark

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Any theatre buff worth their salt knows that the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (klpac) has played an integral role in keeping the local creative scene vibrant and alive.

It relies on donations and sponsorships to cover its RM4.4 million operating expenses each year and as a non-profit arts organisation, keeping up with costs is never easy.

Enter sustainability advocate Evangeline Lim, the founder of a car boot sale known as Kabut in the Park.

The event was first held in April this year to raise funds for klpac while also providing everyday folks a platform to sell their pre-loved items.

Kabut in the Park will return on December 14 at klpac for a special Christmas edition to help the arts centre cover their RM400,000 shortfall for 2019.

In an interview with Malay Mail, Lim said that an event like Kabut in the Park was timely thanks to the Konmari trend, which follows the decluttering philosophy of lifestyle guru and Netflix star Marie Kondo.

“Everything seemed to fall into place. I could create a place for Konmari warriors to let go of their stuff in an eco-friendly manner and give things a second life, whilst generating money to be channelled entirely to klpac to help the financially-struggling arts centre.

“Consumers themselves would have a beautiful location where they can find good value items and the best bargains in town while enjoying nature and family time together.

“It was a natural process that made me do the initiatives that I do now, in hopes that it will inspire and encourage others as well and create a cycle of eco-consciousness, kindness, and green love that pays itself forward,” she said via email.

Previous Kabut in the Park events saw charming knick-knacks and unique household items being sold for cheap, including vintage cameras, pre-loved clothing, original Barbie collections, and even carnivorous plants.

A vendor with her wares at klpac during a previous Kabut in the Park sale. — Picture from Facebook/kabutinthepark

Vendors are also encouraged to have a “Free Bin” at their stall, where visitors can rustle around for hidden treasures and take them home at no cost.

By doing so, shoppers can save a pretty penny while disrupting traditional modes of consumerism by buying secondhand goods over brand new items.

Lim highlighted the fact that practicing sustainability doesn’t necessarily mean shelling out big bucks on a new metal straw or ordering fancy reusable containers online.

“The idea of sustainability is to think wisely about the things you choose to buy. Do you need it? Can you use other common everyday items to make that meal?

“Or, where do these things you buy and its packaging (especially from online deliveries) end up after?

“It's about making the wiser eco-conscious selection. This is why sustainability advocates would emphasise a lot on the 5Rs: Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose, and Recycle.”

Vendors sell right out of their car boots, making unloading and packing a seamless process. — Picture from Facebook/kabutinthepark

More than just a regular car boot sale, Kabut in the Park will make use of the lush surroundings at klpac to offer visitors a chance to hunt for bargains, enjoy the sunshine, and possibly have a picnic as well.

“By creating a space that is approachable to both regular homeowners (vendors) and shoppers, it nurtures the habits and values of a more eco-conscious, sustainable lifestyle to others.

“Kids can play together in the park, families can picnic, and couples can date by the lake and feed the fish or watch the ducks.

“Kabut in the Park is not just about making money and sales. It brings back the essence of life to our bustling, hectic communities.”

Vendors for Kabut in the Park are charged a token of RM60 and 100 per cent of it goes directly to klpac to support its financial upkeep.

By organising the event herself, Lim can keep the costs for vendors at a minimum and as a result, encourage sellers to keep their prices low for customers.

Admission to Kabut in the Park on December 14 is free, and interested bargain-hunters can find more details on the event’s official Facebook page.