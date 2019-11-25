Parents net RM20,000 for kids’ education in PTPTN draw

Winners of the ‘Cabutan 15 Tahun SSPN-i’ and ‘Cabutan Wow! SSPN-i Plus 2019’ draws receiving mock cheques during the prize-giving ceremony at Sunway Velocity Mall on November 23. — Pictures by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Education is undoubtedly one of the most important things parents can invest in for their children.

This is the philosophy that prompted Koh Yeok Keong to start saving with the National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN-i), an initiative spearheaded by the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

Koh’s decision to participate in the scheme netted him RM15,151.15 in the “Cabutan 15 Tahun SSPN-i” draw during the Hari Pelanggan Mesra PTPTN event at Sunway Velocity Mall last weekend.

“At first, I couldn’t believe it. I’m really happy. I’ve only had an account with SSPN-i for three months and I started it for my children’s education,” said the father-of-three.

His wife Lim Pee Ping added that she and Koh began saving with SSPN-i after learning of its various incentives, such as tax relief and competitive dividend rates.

The draw is part of PTPTN’s move to encourage more parents to start investing in SSPN-i and pave a smoother path for their children to pursue higher education in the future.

Lim (left) and Koh said that SSPN-i has helped ease many of their worries with planning for their children’s education.

“Cabutan Wow! SSPN-i Plus 2019” winner Andy Sim was already planning ahead for his six-month-old son when he opened an account three months ago.

The 36-year-old won RM3,000 and was all smiles at the prize-giving ceremony alongside his wife and child.

“I received a loan from PTPTN when I was a student so I feel like their initiatives, including SSPN-i Plus, are very helpful for young people.

“I would advise parents to start saving in SSPN because it’s a good plan for our children.

“If they do well in their studies, they won’t need to apply for a loan and can rely on their SSPN savings alone,” said Sim.

Fellow “Cabutan Wow! SSPN-i Plus 2019” winner Munirah Hussin added that she was motivated to start saving with SSPN-i Plus after seeing many of her friends do the same for their little ones.

Like Sim, Munirah won RM3,000 in the draw after first investing in the scheme in September this year.

The Hari Pelanggan Mesra PTPTN event was held at over 14 locations nationwide on November 23 and is expected to attract more than RM2 million in deposits from new account holders and RM4 million in total from both existing and new account holders.

PTPTN deputy chief executive (policy and operations) Mastura Mohd Khalid said that the carnival-like affair has helped them build close relationships with their customers since it was first held four years ago.

Mastura speaking to reporters during the Hari Pelanggan Mesra PTPTN carnival.

By meeting with parents face-to-face, Mastura hopes that PTPTN can educate a new generation of financially-savvy Malaysians who recognise the importance of saving for their future.

“We usually hold this event at the start of the school holidays so parents can attend with their children, learn more about SSPN-i and SSPN-i Plus, and spend quality time together in the various activities that we have lined up,” she said.

Over RM1.1 million worth in prizes were up for grabs across the 14 events with plenty of fun activities for parents and kids, including a talent competition and Beyblade match.

Those who register for a new account with SSPN-i and SSPN-i Plus stand a chance to win attractive cash prizes in future draws.

Both existing and new SSPN-i Plus account holders can also pin their hopes on becoming the owner of a Proton X70 Premium 2WD as part of the upcoming “Cabutan Wow! SSPN-i Plus 2019” yearly draw.

For more information on SSPN-i and SSPN-i Plus and draw eligibility criteria, visit the official PTPTN website.

* This article is brought to you by PTPTN.