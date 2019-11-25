Canine ‘detective’ Urby receives police medal for solving Selangor murder, wins fans online

Urby having its moment in the spotlight alongside its handler Corporal Umbat Selan. — Picture from Facebook/PolisDirajaMalaysia

PETALING JAYA, Nov 25 — A German Shepherd named Urby has been honoured by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) for its work in solving a murder case in Banting, Selangor.

The four-legged Sherlock Holmes managed to sniff out the body of a Bangladeshi national days after the victim was reported missing in October.

Thanks to Urby’s discovery, the police were able to wrap up the case last month.

The 12-year-old canine was the star of the show during the closing ceremony for the K9 Handlers’ Basic Course at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre on November 22, where Urby’s handler Corporal Umbat Selan received a medal and letter of appreciation on the dog’s behalf.

Photos of the sweet-faced hound wearing the medal were shared on the official PDRM Facebook page and have been melting the hearts of Malaysians.

“Such a clever and dedicated dog you are! Congratulations to Team K9,” wrote Josephine E. Saga.

“Congratulations, Urby. Please eat something delicious after this,” said Arshad Juakir.

In a press release on Facebook, Criminal Investigation Department deputy director Datuk Salehuddin Abdul Rahman said the K9 Unit has played a big role in solving high-profile cases since it was first formed in 1968 and emphasised the importance of initiatives such as the K9 Handlers’ Basic Course.

The programme was held from August 12 to November 23 and aims to equip officers with the appropriate knowledge on working with dogs in the police force.