Krakow tops ranking of best European city breaks 2020

LONDON, Nov 4 — If you’re looking for a budget-friendly European holiday destination that won’t break the bank but still provides plenty of heritage and history, the results of a new travel survey suggest bypassing Paris and London and heading to Krakow, Poland instead.

For the third year in a row, British holidaymakers crowned the Polish city the top-rated short city break in Europe in a survey from consumer group Which?, thanks in large part to the city offering travelers the best bang for their buck.

In a list of more than 40 European cities, Krakow took the top score and was the only city in the survey to get five stars for value: a pint of beer can be had for less than £2 (RM11) and a good meal for under £7. Likewise, the average hotel in Krakow costs less than half what tourists pay in cities like Amsterdam and Paris, according to Which?.

The city also took a five out of five stars in the category of cultural experiences, for traditional markets, underground salt mines and historic Auschwitz.

The survey is based on the experiences of 4,700 members who travelled between April 2018 and April 2019. Respondents were asked to evaluate destinations across a range of categories including quality of cultural attractions, accommodation, shopping, food and value for money.

“With a palace on every corner and a plate of pierogi and a pint of pilsner costing under £10, it’s no wonder Krakow continues to top our survey,” said spokesperson Rory Boland in a press release.

“To those holidaymakers still stuck on Amsterdam, Paris and other classic European destinations, try Poland for your next trip to find food, hotels and sightseeing that’s just as good but at half the price.”

Here are the top 10 European city break destinations according to a Which? Survey:

1. Krakow, Poland

2. Seville, Spain

3. Valencia, Spain

4. Berlin, Germany

5. Amsterdam, Netherlands

6. Budapest, Hungary

7. Munich, Germany

8. Venice, Italy

9. Verona, Italy

10. Bordeaux, France — AFP-Relaxnews