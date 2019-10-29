Once bullied, Malaysian teen becomes first to win silver medal in international ballet contest

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — A 17-year-old boy has become the first Malaysian to win a silver medal at the prestigious Genée International Ballet Competition in Toronto, Canada recently.
Julian Wen-Sheng Gan, who started dancing at the age of three, was also the first Malaysian to enter the final round of the competition that is organised by the London-based Royal Academy of Dance.
The academy, dubbed the world’s most influential dance and training organisations. has Queen Elizabeth II as its patron.
However, the road to glory for the young boy was paved with lots of hardship, sacrifices and sorrow.
Speaking to the English newspaper The Star, the teenager revealed that he was bullied in school for pursuing his passion.
“I was bullied because I did ballet, wore tights and looked like a ‘sissy’.
“At times, I felt really lonely,” added Gan.
That was one of Gan’s many challenges he needed to overcome aside from studies, injuries and loneliness.
Despite all that, Gan’s life took a tragic turn merely a month before the competition when his 63-year-old father died due to pancreatic cancer.
On the 15th of July, my father drew his last breath at 7:47pm. He had been battling pancreatic cancer since he found out about it on the 12th of May 2019. • • Thank you for everything you’ve taught me. From driving properly on the road to learning how to cook properly. You had your own way of being a fantastic dad and to me, I wouldn’t ask for any more than that. Every moment spent with you no matter how small the event, had it’s significance and values to it. No moment spent with you was dull. Thank you for being the best father. I love you. • • Information about the wake and funeral times are stated in the second slide.
“I felt very sad, lost and emotional.
“It’s a feeling that is really hard to describe.
“Throughout the competition and even now, I would have flashes of him, memories or certain things that reminded me of him,” he said.
Determined and poised, Gan knew that he had to focus and do his best in the competition to fulfil one of his father’s last wishes.
Apart from winning a silver medal, Gan also took home the Margot Fonteyn Audience Choice Award.
It still feels like a dream but I’m so honoured to have been awarded the Silver Medal in addition to the Margot Fonteyn Audience Choice award at the 2019 Genée International Ballet Competition in Toronto. Thank you to all the teachers who have trained me in The HARID Conservatory, my mum who kept me in check and my brother who helped with my dance and set an example for me 3 years earlier when he went to the 2016 Genée in Sydney. Also, thanks dad for always thinking about our future even though you were drawing your last breath and living your final moments. The experience here has been wonderful and I will forever remember and cherish this moment.
“Winning the silver was a pleasant surprise considering that the competition was very tough.
“To be able to win such a prestigious competition was more of an honour rather than a merit,” he said.
Growing up, Gan aspired to dance with people from all around the world.
In 2014, he joined the Asian Grand Prix International Ballet Competition and it was there he fell in love with the art form.
“Coincidentally, it was the results of the competition that helped take me from dreaming about dancing to actually pursuing it,” he said.
Gan eventually won a gold medal and a scholarship to attend the Kirov Academy of Ballet in Washington, D.C.
“Being a boy in ballet itself is quite rare, but more boys have started appearing in ballet scenes around the world, even in Malaysia,” he said.
He also noted that dance requires one to love the art form and ‘if you don’t love it, you won’t be happy.”