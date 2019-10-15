Last laugh: Irish man pranks family one last time at his own funeral

Bradley’s family laugh as they hear him prank them for one last time, from beyond the grave. — Screen capture via Facebook/Andrea Bradley

PETALING JAYA, Oct 15 — Funerals are often sorrowful occasions, as those in attendance mourn the death of a loved one.

In the case of Shay Bradley, however, it was quite the opposite, as he managed to brighten up such a sombre occasion from beyond the grave.

Bradley, who lived in Kilnamanagh in South Dublin, Ireland, died on October 8 but made sure that he was going to prank his family one last time at his funeral.

He was always one who enjoyed a good laugh or joke and made preparations for his final prank just before he died.

Bradley’s daughter, Andrea, posted a video onto Facebook of the scenes at her dad’s funeral as her family members were delightfully startled to hear Bradley call out to them from his coffin.

As soon as his coffin was lowered into the grave, and the traditional bagpipes started to play, an audio recording of Bradley’s voice began playing.

“Hello? Hello? Let me out! It’s ******* dark in here!” said his voice, while repeatedly knocking on the coffin.

“Is that the priest I can hear? Hello? Stop! I can hear you, this is Shay, I’m in the box!”

It definitely lightened the mood, as tears of sadness quickly turned into laughter.

His daughter Andrea said that it was Bradley’s dying wish for them to play the recording at his funeral so that he could prank his family one last time and give everyone a good laugh.

Here is a picture of the legend himself. My dad, Shay Bradley. It was his dieing wish that we played this at his funeral. What a man.... To make us all laugh when we were incredibly sad..... He was some man for one man.... Love you forever Poppabear #Shayslastlaugh pic.twitter.com/YkG2ecKAaL — Andrea (@Andrea36496119) October 13, 2019

“What a man... To make us all laugh when we were incredibly sad...Love you forever Poppabear,” wrote Andrea.

“He would love to know how many people he made laugh! He was an amazing character.”

The recording ended with Bradely lovingly and jokingly serenading his family to ease tensions.

According to a report by digital media website Mashable, his granddaughter Kiernan, said that even though Bradley was intent on shocking his relatives, he was also worried about scaring some of the younger ones, which is why his grandchildren and wife were in on the joke.

“Everyone else was shocked when they first heard it,” said Kiernan.

“They thought it was real, but gradually as things went on people realised that he had pre-recorded it and everyone apart from the priest and woman beside him were in hysterics.”

She added that she was so happy to hear his voice again and to be in on the joke, as that was how her grandfather always used to be.

Kiernan said: “It just made me happy, as that was him, so funny and always making others laugh, he’s such a bright character, he would be loving this right now.”