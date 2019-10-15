Kylie Jenner and Ulta Beauty have holiday makeup covered

Kylie Jenner has rolled out a new holiday makeup collection via her cult Kylie Cosmetics brand. — Picture via Instagram/Kylie Jenner

NEW YORK, Oct 15 — It may be October, but Kylie Jenner is already in the festive mood.

The beauty mogul has rolled out a new holiday makeup collection via her cult Kylie Cosmetics brand.

The series, which is exclusive to Ulta Beauty, features some of the star’s favourite makeup sets in limited-edition quantities. It includes a ‘Holiday Lip Set’ trio of lip liner, lipstick and gloss, as well as a ‘Holiday 5 Piece Lip Set’ of matte liquid lipsticks.

A 14-pan eyeshadow palette, four-pan face palette and a ‘Holiday Try Kit’ (featuring lip liner, liquid lipstick, a lipstick, a blush and an eyeshadow duo) also feature in the lineup.

A ‘Holiday Mini Ornament Duo’ of liquid lipsticks that can be used as festive decorations completes the series.

Taking to Instagram to announce the launch to her 148 million followers, Jenner revealed: “I created some of my favourite sets that make the perfect gifts!”

Jenner first teamed up with the retailer Ulta Beauty last holiday season, with the move signalling the first partnership between her cult digital brand and a bricks-and-mortar stockist.

Her exclusive launch with the company is the latest major milestone for the brand, which collaborated with the luxury fashion house of Balmain on a makeup collection that launched last month, during Paris Fashion Week.—AFP-Relaxnews