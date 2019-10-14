German woman claims to be in five-year relationship with Boeing 737-800, plans to tie the knot

Michele Kobke cuddles and sleeps with the love of her life, Boeing 737-800. — Picture via Facebook/michele.kobke

KUALA LUMPUR, October 14 — A woman from Germany has claimed that she’s been in a five-year relationship with an aeroplane, particularly a Boeing 737-800.

According to The Sun UK, the Berlin-based Michele Kobke has admitted that she’s been in love with the aircraft for five years and their relationship is very much “physical”.

The 30-year-old also revealed that she wants to marry her jumbo jet lover and live together in a hanger.

Kobke said the 737-800 is very attractive and sexy, and she can’t get enough of the aircraft.

“He’s the most beautifully built, and a very attractive and elegant aircraft,” she said.

She even nicknamed the plane “schatz”, which translates to “darling” in German.

However, Kobke admitted that a relationship with a plane is not easy and at times difficult.

“I can only get close to him when I fly with him or when I can get to him in the hangar, which has only happened once in my life.

“I want to marry my sweetheart and live with him in a hangar — it’s just a special kind of love that doesn’t hurt anybody,” she said.

Michele Kobke visits the actual Boeing 737-800, which she calls darling. — Picture via Facebook/michele.kobke

Although Kobke rarely gets to spend time with a full-sized plane, she has real plane components and a model made at home which she cuddles and sleeps with.

Speaking about her intimate moments with her love, she said it’s like a normal relationship where they both spend relaxing evenings together and also cuddle each other in bed.

Kobke realised she had a weakness for aeroplanes when she took her first flight in November 2013.

Four months later, she boarded her first 737-800 and instantly fell in love with the aircraft.

“When I touch his wings, I get immediately sweaty palms and get excited,” she said.

Kobke’s affection for the plane is known as objectophilia, which is a form of sexual or romantic attraction focused on particular inanimate objects.