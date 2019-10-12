K-pop star Jessica Jung to release her debut novel

Jessica Jung (right) is seen here with Stephon Marbury. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 12 — Former Girls’ Generation member Jessica Jung will publish Shine in the fall of 2020 via Simon Pulse, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The young adult novel will reportedly draw from Jung’s own experience in the K-pop industry, following the story of a Korean-American teenager longing to become the next K-pop superstar.

Although details about her debut novel are still scarce, Jung said that she wanted her first venture into literature to offer a glimpse into the K-pop world from an insider’s perspective.

“With Shine, I wanted to tell a big, fun, escapist story that also examines in-depth, behind- the-scenes aspects of the K-pop world. My goal was to tell a transparent, candid story—in a way that sometimes fiction does best,” she said in a statement.

“Shine” will also be the first installment of a series of two YA novels signed with Simon Pulse, which is an imprint of Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing.

The yet-untitled sequel is slated for release at an unknown date in 2021.

Glasstown Entertainment is also currently working on a screen adaptation of Jung’s debut novel with ACE Entertainment, which has previously produced Netflix’s 2018 hit romantic comedy To All the Boys I’ve Loved.

No release date for the film has been announced yet. — AFP-Relaxnews