Negri teacher takes fire drill to next level with realistic burn makeup effects

Students from Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu Kikir Negri Sembilan had the most realistic fire drill thanks to their teacher's effort. — Images via Facebook/hafizahabdulrani

KUALA LUMPUR, October 11 – A school teacher from Bahau, Negri Sembilan went above and beyond her duties to give her students the best and most realistic fire drill experience with her extraordinary special effects makeup skills.

Hafizah Abdul Rani Shafi, from Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu Kikir Negri Sembilan, gave her students a gory burn makeover that took some serious skills.

Hafizah told Malay portal Keluarga that she was only given 30 minutes to transform the students into fire victims.

Browsing through the internet however, she could only find makeup tutorials that would take hours to complete.

“So I thought of a different method by taking toilet paper and glue from the school to do it on plastic sheets.

“Then I let the sheets dry overnight and applied them onto the face and hands of the students on the drill day,” she said.

Hafizah admitted that she has no basic knowledge in art and never attended any makeup courses.

“I always enjoyed craft and coincidentally was appointed to be the head of make-up committee for the fire drill.

“The initial plan was to just do the usual gimmicks, but when I came across some videos on YouTube, I thought of coming up with something different to make it more fun,” she said.