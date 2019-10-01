Specially designed dive programme in Pulau Perhentian gives confidence boost for disabled Malaysians

The event was organised by Diveheart to build confidence, independence and self-esteem through scuba diving. — Picture courtesy of Diveheart Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Oct 1 — A group of ten differently-abled children proved that disability is not inability in a special dive programme held at Pulau Perhentian recently.

The students of Sekolah Kebangsaan Pendidikan Khas Kuala Besut were introduced to basic scuba diving skills such as breathing through a regulator underwater and finning technique.

They learned the basics in a pool at Mimpi Perhentian Resort at Terengganu’s Perhentian Island Kecil before moving on to a shore dive by the jetty for a dive experience unlike any other.

Though the children were said to be shy at first, they quickly warmed up when they got into the water with their scuba buddies.

Organised by Diveheart, the international non-profit organisation founded in 2001, provides and supports educational scuba diving programmes for children, adults and veterans living with disabilities.

Students were taught basic scuba diving skills in a swimming pool before going into the sea. — Picture courtesy of Diveheart Malaysia

Diveheart seeks to build confidence, independence and self-esteem through scuba diving, scuba therapy and diving-related activities.

“The difference in the confidence level of the children was like day and night, with a definite confidence boost after the exciting dive experience,” organisers said in a media statement.

The Diveheart Malaysia team spent months raining for the event and putting together a team who were able to bring the experience of diving to the differently-abled.

Serving as a role model and inspiration to many, a deaf-mute certified divemaster Gary Goh who has logged more than 3,000 dives.

Goh explained open water scuba techniques to the children using sign language.

Diveheart Malaysia has been training disabled divers since 2015. — Picture courtesy of Diveheart Malaysia

“I am thrilled to say that events like this does not only builds bridges between us but also reinforces our hope in humanity,” Diveheart Malaysia ambassador and Kids Scuba Dive Centre founder Syed Abdul Rahman Syed Hassan said.

“If all of us of different abilities can respect each other like this today, then we can really ‘imagine the possibilities’ for a better tomorrow.”

Goh was also joined by three young women, amputee Nooraishah Arshad, visually impaired Ereen Pasbullah and paraplegic Nurul Fathiah who went on multiple boat dives to take in the beautiful marine life that Pulau Perhentian is loved for.

Diveheart and Kids Scuba Malaysia have been training disabled divers since 2015 and trainings are held every month.