Six-year-old Malaysian pianist wins first place at International competition in Vienna (VIDEO)

Olivia Lim Ling, 6, celebrating winning the Grand International Music and Talents Festival in Genting Highlands earlier this year. — Picture from Facebook/Ng Kee Ling

PETALING JAYA, Sept 25 — A six-year-old Malaysian piano virtuoso impressed at an international music competition, taking home first place in piano at the 2019 “Vienna” Grand Prize Virtuoso.

According to Sin Chew Daily, Olivia Lim Ling, who hails from Petaling Jaya, Selangor, swept away her competitors at the competition as she performed Frederic Chopin’s Waltz in E-Flat Major (Sostenuto), and amazed the judges with her playing ability.

Chopin’s composition, also known as the Grande valse brillante, was one of the Pole’s first solo piano Waltz compositions ever published.

Her grandparents were particularly proud of their granddaughter’s achievements as they congratulated her on Facebook, saying that she has “honoured Malaysia” by taking first place.

Lim was up against a number of piano prodigies from around the world, as the competition gathers young artists from countries like Brazil, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, to name a few.

After successfully overcoming her competitors with her compelling rendition of Chopin’s composition, the organisers of the competition invited Lim to perform at the Grand Prize Virtuoso Ceremony.

The ceremony which was on September 3, was held at the iconic Wiener Musikverein concert hall in Vienna, which is considered to be one of the finest concert halls in the world.

Lim, who started playing the piano when she was four, played in the Glass Hall with winners from other countries at the competition.

This isn’t her first time winning a musical competition either, as the child prodigy has become a prominent pianist, winning numerous local and international competitions.

Lim has also previously been invited to play at distinguished concert halls like the Philharmonie de Paris in France and the Royal Albert Hall in London.

This year, she will be invited to play at the 128-year-old Carnegie Hall in Manhattan, New York.