Influencer Leonie Hanne has new collection with Amazon Fashion

Leonie Hanne has created a capsule collection for Amazon Fashion's The Drop. — Picture courtesy of Amazon Fashion via AFP

NEW YORK, Sept 18 — Amazon Fashion announced yesterday the launch of a collection designed in collaboration with fashion blogger and influencer Leonie Hanne via its “The Drop” shopping experience. The creations are now available for a total period of 30 hours.

Last June, Amazon Fashion officially presented its new shopping experience called “The Drop,” featuring collections co-created with world-renowned influencers for a very limited time. Not only are the designs exclusive, but they will only be available for purchase for 30 hours and are not made until orders have been placed.

While influencer Paola Alberdi signed the very first “The Drop” collection, it's now Leonie Hanne's (@leoniehanne) turn to contribute her creativity to this shopping experience. She has designed 11 pieces inspired by her personal style and the color palette she habitually wears.

“I wanted to create a cohesive, feminine and forward collection which can work as a capsule wardrobe and be mixed and matched. I designed the pieces around the items in my wardrobe which make me feel confident and inspire me the most,” said the influencer in a statement.

The collection offers wide-legged pants, oversized blazers, puffed-sleeved or bow-decorated shirts, and dropped-shoulder midi dresses.

To get the looks from this collection, go to the Amazon application (click on “all programs” in “programs and services” and then on “The Drop”) or online here. — AFP-Relaxnews