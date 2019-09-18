Designer Zac Posen's collection of wedding dresses for White One label

Zac Posen has teamed up with the White One label for a collection of wedding dresses. — Zac Posen/Instagram 2019 image via AFP

NEW YORK, Sept 18 — Fashion designer Zac Posen has signed with the Pronovias group to design wedding dresses for its White One label, known for its elegant designs at affordable prices. The first collection is expected to become available at the beginning of next year.

The savoir-faire, creativity and glamorous style of Zac Posen will soon be in service of the Pronovias group's White One brand. The designer will imagine and create several dresses and wedding looks under the label “Zac Posen for White One.”

While Zac Posen has only mentioned the launch of one collection for White One, Women's Wear Daily reports that the contract is for three years, with the first part planned for early 2020. The specialist site has specified that the designs will be sold for prices between US$1,200 and US$4,000 (RM5,000-16,685) in a selection of stores worldwide.

The American media has also let it be known that 15 dresses will be premiered on October 5 during New York's Bridal Fashion Week, which Zac Posen is expected to attend. — AFP-Relaxnews