Malaysian man takes selfies with trash to raise awareness on ill effects of littering

Ameer wants to draw attention to litter problems that are plaguing vacation spots in Malaysia. — Facebook/ameer.rul.3

PETALING JAYA, Sept 13 — While most millennials would seek out Instagram-worthy spots to snap selfies in, Ameer Roslan has been busy striking poses with piles of trash.

The 28-year-old takes selfies with rubbish to raise awareness on the effects of littering and to inspire Malaysians to clean up after themselves for Mother Nature’s sake.

He’s also not afraid to issue harsh reprimands to the anonymous litterbugs who irresponsibly dump rubbish on the ground.

“If people want to take pictures, the background must be clean and pretty, if not, how are we going to post them on Instagram or Facebook? For sure, it won’t get likes,” he posted on Facebook.

“It’s possible that every holiday destination you visit will be dirty and destroyed like this picture if you guys continue to have a filthy attitude.”

Another post by Ameer shows photos of a dirty forest compound filled with plastic waste and the pristine state it was left in once he had cleared away the rubbish.

The young environmentalist hopes to spark a Clean-up Challenge on social media and encourage his fellow countrymen to hold more gotong-royong sessions, especially in popular vacation spots such as the beach.

Facebook users have been raining praise on Ameer’s efforts and commended him for setting a green example for Malaysians to follow.

Ameer’s Facebook posts have gotten positive reactions from Malaysian Facebook users. — Facebook/ameer.rul.3

He’s now working hard on uploading videos of his environmental initiatives onto YouTube to implore people to dispose of their waste responsibly instead of dumping it in public areas.



