Man runs into his lookalike at Selangor wedding ceremony, makes global headlines (VIDEO)

The doppelgangers were even wearing the same outfit. — Picture via Facebook/amir.z.zulkifly

KUALA LUMPUR, September 10 — A hilarious viral video has captured the unusual moment when a man crossed paths with his doppelganger at a childhood friend’s wedding in Selangor on Sunday.

Azly Yusof, 29, was forced to do a double take when he noticed that there was another guest who looked exactly like him, and was even clad in the same T-shirt, jeans and glasses.

The uncanny resemblance between the two strangers was caught on camera with hilarious results.

The 36-second video, which was recorded by Azly’s pal Amir Zulfadhli Zulkifly, shows the hysterical moment the two men spotting each other from across the room, sparking laughter from those in attendance.

The hilarious incident was also shared by various UK-based online portals including Daily Mail, the Sun and Mirror.

It was also featured on Hong Kong-based online platform and social media website 9GAG.com.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Amir revealed that Azly and his lookalike were blown away by the encounter and even made plans to meet again.

“Azly and I are the groom’s childhood friends and the other man was his friend from work.

“This was the first time we had ever met and it was really funny. It was just a coincidence that Azly and his doppelganger were both wearing red shirts,” he added.

Amir also said although the two look like twins, they are not related to each other in any way.

“We are planning to arrange a meeting for the two to see each other again and this time, we can take a picture of them together.”