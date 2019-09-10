An all-star front row for Longchamp’s New York Fashion Week show

Models walk the runway for the Longchamp Spring/Summer 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week in New York September 7, 2019. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 10 — With New York’s Fashion Week in full swing, Longchamp showed its latest collection to a gaggle of A-list celebrities, Paris Modes TV’s Natalia Grgona reports.

French house Longchamp stormed the Big Apple for a third season with an outdoor show against the backdrop of the iconic architecture of Lincoln Centre, known for its prestigious performances of theatre and dance.

Among the many celebrities present were two friends of the house: Current ambassador Kendall Jenner, in a mini dress featuring a dayglo pop, and long-time muse Kate Moss, who brought daughter Lila Grace Moss-Hack, resplendent in the house’s latest sneakers.

Also on the front row were actresses Julianne Moore and Linda Cardellini wearing, like Moss, black, flowing dresses, which they accessorised with boots. — AFP-Relaxnews