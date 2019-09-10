An all-star front row for Longchamp’s New York Fashion Week show

NEW YORK, Sept 10 — With New York’s Fashion Week in full swing, Longchamp showed its latest collection to a gaggle of A-list celebrities, Paris Modes TV’s Natalia Grgona reports.
French house Longchamp stormed the Big Apple for a third season with an outdoor show against the backdrop of the iconic architecture of Lincoln Centre, known for its prestigious performances of theatre and dance.
Among the many celebrities present were two friends of the house: Current ambassador Kendall Jenner, in a mini dress featuring a dayglo pop, and long-time muse Kate Moss, who brought daughter Lila Grace Moss-Hack, resplendent in the house’s latest sneakers.
Also on the front row were actresses Julianne Moore and Linda Cardellini wearing, like Moss, black, flowing dresses, which they accessorised with boots. — AFP-Relaxnews
View this post on Instagram
Kendall Jenner, Jean Cassegrain, Lila and Kate Moss, Julianne Moore at the Longchamp SS20 Fashion Show in NYC. Julianne Moore and Linda Cardellini were front row at the LongchampSS20 fashion show in NYC. Location: Hearst Plaza at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City Credits: Stephane Feugere Set design: @bureaubetak Capture: @bureauFuture #LONGCHAMPSS20 #LongchampNYSS20 #LongchampNYC #LongchampRTW #FashionWeek #InstaFashion #InstaStyle #InstaTravel #Style