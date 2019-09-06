Clothes, not fried chicken: KFC Malaysia debuts streetwear collaboration with Pestle & Mortar Clothing

It’s not every day that you see KFC-inspired streetwear, especially with unique Malaysian influences in it. — Picture courtesy of KFC Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA, Sept 6 — When you have been selling fried chicken to Malaysians for years, what else is there to do?

In KFC Malaysia’s case, sell clothes.

They debuted their limited edition “11 Finger Lickin’ Good Goods”, streetwear collection partnership with Pestle & Mortar Clothing (PMC) yesterday.

The collaboration with the home-grown streetwear brand pays homage to KFC’s rich 46-year heritage in Malaysia with 11 exclusive KFC-inspired clothing and accessories.

The “KFC x PMC” collection pieces take a unique spin on Colonel Sanders’ 11 secret herbs and spices, mixed with the cultural influences of Malaysian art and fashion.

Pestle & Mortar Clothing’s co-founder and creative director Hugh Koh and KFC Malaysia’s chief marketing officer Angelina Villanueva with a few items from the collection. — Picture courtesy of KFC Malaysia.

“We wanted to do something out of the ordinary to celebrate, Malaysia, Malaysians and KFC’s heritage here,” said KFC Malaysia’s chief marketing officer, Angelina Villanueva in a press statement.

“With the rise in the streetwear trend, the idea of collaborating with PMC, a Malaysian streetwear brand known for incorporating current issues and local flavour in their designs, was spot on.”

Influenced by the uniqueness of Malaysian culture illuminated KFC’s apparel by giving it a contemporary streetwear twist.

Even the Major Drop store in Sunway Pyramid has been given a KFC makeover! — Picture courtesy of KFC Malaysia.

The collection ranges from graphic T-shirts, all-over print bowling shirts, a large bomber jacket, to accessories like a reversible tote bag and bucket hat.

“More than just a design, each garment tells a story of what KFC means to each and every Malaysian,” said PMC’s co-founder and creative director, Hugh Koh.

“From the beautiful Jalan Larut KFC on a tee, to the playful ‘Atuk’ nickname bestowed upon the Colonel, even right to the pressure cooker, there is a memory that resonates with everyone.”

All proceeds from the “11 Finger Lickin’ Good Goods” collection will be channelled to Add Hope Malaysia — which is a CSR initiative by KFC Malaysia which has been addressing and alleviating hunger for the past 13 years.

Add Hope Malaysia raises funds and provides assistance to local beneficiaries including underprivileged families, charity homes, NGOs and government bodies across Malaysia.

The limited-edition “KFC x PMC” collection is now available for purchase at Major Drop in Sunway Pyramid and online at www.pestlemortarclothing.com

Customers can also check out the full 11-piece collection at www.kfc.com.my/pestlemortarclothing

Avid streetwear collectors can also stand a chance to win items for the collection by participating in KFC Malaysia’s 62 campaign promotion by ordering meals from KFC Delivery or via the KFC App with the use of the promo code “MERDEKA 62”, which is valid until September 22.