Supermodel Universe Malaysia crowns duo to compete at international pageant in Bulgaria

Newly-crowned Supermodel Universe Malaysia Thalia Thin and Partiban A/L Vijayanathan will represent the country at Supermodel Universe International in Bulgaria later this month. — Picture courtesy of Supermodel Universe Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — After a nationwide search of young talents who aspire to represent Malaysia internationally, the Supermodel Universe Malaysia crowned two finalists to do so.

The hotel ballroom erupted into cheers when the titles of Supermodel Universe Malaysia was awarded to 21-year-old Thalia Thin for the female category and 28-year-old Partiban A/L Vijayanathan in the male category.

The two winners successfully beat 31 other contestants for the title.

They also have the chance to represent the country at the Supermodel Universe International from September 19 to 26 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Both winners also received about RM60,000 in prizes, comprising of cash, products and an all-expenses paid trip to the grand finals.

On top of that, they will also be given the chance to gain invaluable international exposure and walk at the Europe Fashion Week 2019.

Supermodel Universe Malaysia national director Ammetta Malhotra said apart from physical appearances, the judges took all top 33 finalists’ discipline and personalities into consideration during the judging process.

“The two winners have managed to portray the best that represent the qualities we are looking for in a supermodel — physique, personality, catwalk and introduction style,” she said.

Ammetta added that what made this competition truly unique was that it was was fully supported by local and homegrown brands, organisations and individuals — making it truly Malaysian.

The two-hour show also saw Malaysia’s very own supermodel Amber Chia gracing the runway alongside Ammetta, Supermodel Universe International 2018 Marina Kirshuk and Classic Mrs Asia International 2018 All Nation Winner Renee Tang, who showcased a series of collections from the local leading designers.

The first, second and third runner-up places for the female category went to Fatin Hanafi, Jasmine Kaar and Suwithaa M Murugiah, respectively.

In the male category, Jovean Yee, Aryan Shirazi and Oje Diran Shina Emmanuel Emmy Tee, and Mosi Bouri took the first, second and third runner-up titles, respectively.

A total of 14 titles were awarded to the contestant, including Mr Photogenic, Miss Photogenic, Most Promising Print Model, Most Promising Model, Best Social Media, Best Smile, Best Personality, Most Confident, Best Transformation, Best Spokesperson, Best Catwalk, Best Physique, Best Figure and Best Eloquence.