Zendaya rides into the sunset for new Lancôme fragrance campaign (VIDEO)

Lancome has unveiled the campaign for its new perfume, 'Idole,' fronted by 22-year-old actress and singer Zendaya. ― Screenshot via Instagram/lancomeofficial

NEW YORK, Aug 27 ― Lancôme has rolled out a new fragrance campaign featuring the Hollywood star Zendaya.

The prestige beauty brand has unveiled the campaign for its new perfume, 'Idôle,' fronted by the 22-year-old actress and singer. The clip sees the star galloping across Los Angeles on a white horse at sunset, holding one of the ultra-thin bottles of the scent, described as “her power totem” and as a “symbol of victory to light a new way for others.” The campaign carries the tagline “I can, we will.”

The fragrance, which is now on sale, is aimed at a millennial audience and contains sustainably sourced Isparta rose petal essence from Turkey made exclusively for Lancôme. It also contains notes of bergamot, accords of pear and Indian jasmine grandiflorum.

Zendaya was announced as an ambassador for Lancôme earlier this year, before being named as the face of Idôle last month. “Idôle is a perfume that has meaning,” she said in a statement at the time. “I like the fact that it's fresh and light. I am very particular about perfumes, and Idôle smells absolutely beautiful and I love it.

The campaign is the latest in a string of career milestones for the Euphoria star, who is set to unveil her Fall 2019 fashion collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger on September 8. She was appointed global ambassador for the Hilfiger's womenswear division last year. ― AFP-Relaxnews