Chanel unveils new perfume campaign starring Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie brings Chanel's new fragrance 'Gabrielle Chanel Essence' to life. ― Nick Knight pour Chanel/AFP pic

PARIS, Aug 27 ― Luxury fashion house Chanel has released the ad campaign for its latest fragrance, “Gabrielle Chanel Essence,” which stars Margot Robbie.

After having released a teaser clip last July, the label has unveiled its new ad campaign for “Gabrielle Chanel Essence,” which sees Australian actress Margot Robbie in a long, floating white dress among sheer white and gold veils which seem to float around her.

The images for this campaign were taken by famed fashion photographer Nick Knight, who also directed the publicity video, set to Béyoncé's “Halo” and also featuring Robbie. Each image plunges the viewer into white and gold, referencing the notes of the new fragrance.

Robbie is elegant, luminous, and free in the ad: three qualities which have often been evoked in descriptions of the fashion house's founder, Gabrielle Chanel.

The perfume's heart is based on the four flowers dearest to Gabrielle Chanel: tuberose, ylang-ylang, jasmine, and orange flower. It is available in two formats in Chanel boutiques, through authorized vendors, and online at chanel.com.

Robbie first captured Hollywood's attention with her 2013 performance in The Wolf of Wall Street. The actress has since appeared in Tarzan, Suicide Squad, and I, Tonya, which earned her nominations at the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, and the Oscars. She can currently be seen on the big screen alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. ― AFP-Relaxnews