Firefly offers 60pc discount for domestic flights within Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Firefly Airlines (Firefly) is giving up to 60 per cent discount on all domestic destinations and holiday packages for long weekends, as part of its ‘Terima Kasih’ campaign.

The campaign, which is in conjunction with the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations this year, also offers 50 per cent discount for flight and accommodation packages.

“Firefly will be at the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair 2019 from Sept 6 to 8 at Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur to offer various deals and to promote discovering domestic destinations in Malaysia,” it said in a statement today.

Besides that, Firefly will hold a corporate social responsibility programme this September in conjunction with World Clean-up Day 2019.

“Firefly wants to demonstrate that Terima Kasih can even be said or shown to mother nature and it is time to educate the younger generation to preserve our homeland, Malaysia,” the statement added.

For more information about the campaign deals, customers can visit https://www.fireflyz.com.my. — Bernama