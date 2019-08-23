Move over Angelina Jolie, it’s ‘humanitarian pup’

KUTUPALONG (Bangladesh), Aug 23 — With interest in the Rohingya refugees fading two years after fleeing their homeland, the World Food Programme has found a new weapon to maintain awareness, one with a wet nose and a wagging tail.
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees have fled a military crackdown in Myanmar into Bangladesh. They are now stuck in vast refugee camps with little prospect of returning home.
The exodus attracted global attention at the time, but despite the efforts of aid agencies — including a February visit to the camps by UN Special Envoy Angelina Jolie — the world is losing interest.
But late last year, workers from the WFP rescued a three-week-old puppy abandoned on the beach, adopting him and naming him Foxtrot.
Gemma Snowdon, a WFP communications officer, said that after posting photos of Foxtrot on her personal social media pages, she had a brainwave that the canine could be put to good use.
Now Foxtrot has his own Instagram account — called “humanitarian_pup” — with regular updates on his activities around the camps, sometimes wearing his own blue UN apron.
“As time goes on, interest and attention on situations like these and emergency responses like these does naturally die off,” Snowdon told AFP.
“Foxtrot is opening us up to new audiences, and keeping the story of what’s happening here on the agenda,” she said. “He’s very popular with donors.” — AFP
Photoshoot time! Sometimes I wonder about the authenticity of my work, I am just a pupper talking about the situation of refugees in Cox’s Bazar. I have no idea what people are experiencing or feeling though. It must be so difficult to spend years living as refugees. I’m happy that our work means people know where their next meal is coming from but I’m sad because people have little idea of what’s going to happen beyond that. Once someone asked me if my Instagram account means people care more about me, just a young pup, rather than the plight of almost a million people. I know this isn’t the case though, it’s a situation that’s so difficult for people to comprehend and I really hope my insights into this refugee crisis are spreading the word about the Rohingya and life here in Cox’s Bazar 🐶