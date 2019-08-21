Sarawak’s Gua Niah and other Malaysian caves get spotlight in Pos Malaysia’s latest stamp series

The first-ever cave-themed stamp series will be released tomorrow. — Pictures courtesy of Pos Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Aug 21 — For the first time ever, Malaysia’s amazing caves are taking the spotlight in a new cave-themed stamp series by Pos Malaysia.

The Caves in Malaysia stamp series will feature Gua Niah in Sarawak, Gua Gomantong in Sabah, Gua Tempurung in Perak and Gua Kelam in Perlis.

The stamp set will be released tomorrow and is part of an effort to cherish and preserve the importance of Malaysia’s caves.

“Most people are unaware that many of the world’s most notable archaeological and paleontological discoveries have been in caves around the globe.

“Prehistoric humans used caves for many purposes including shelter, ceremonies and burial of the dead.

“Therefore, it is our hope that this issuance will highlight the significance of caves to the general public, promoting the nation’s eco-tourism industry,” said Pos Malaysia group chief executive officer Syed Md Najib Syed Md Noor.

Sarawak’s Gua Niah is Malaysia’s largest cave and one of the world’s largest limestone caves while Gua Gomantong in Sandakan is home to two well-known species of swallows.

The new release aims to highlight the significance of caves to the general public.

Perak’s Gua Tempurung is one of the largest and longest caves in Peninsular Malaysia and in Perlis, Gua Kelam was famous for its high-quality tin ore.

The stamp collection includes three postage stamps with illustrations of Gua Tempurung, Gua Kelam and Gua Gomantong that will each feature common cave dwellers such as the Malayan Rasbora, Cave Centipede and Black-nest Swiftlet.

The three stamps will be available in 60sen denomination and only 200,000 copies are available for each design.

Given Gua Niah’s prehistoric significance where human remains from 40,000 years ago have been discovered, it can be found on the series’ Miniature Sheet (RM5) which comes with the outline of the cave’s entrance.

Other items in the cave series include the First Day Cover (50sen) and Folder (RM6).

For avid stamp collectors, there is the complete stamp folder set which retails for RM54.80.

The Caves in Malaysia stamp series will be available for purchase at General Post Offices and selected post offices nationwide or visit eziemall.com under the “Stamps & Collectibles” link.