Halsey and The Martinez Brothers strike a pose for DKNY

Picture courtesy of DKNY shows The Martinez Brothers for the Fall 2019 campaign.

NEW YORK, Aug 21 ― Musicians Halsey and The Martinez Brothers are helping DKNY celebrate its 30th birthday.

The New York musicians have been tapped to front a new campaign for the fashion label, which marks 30 years in business this Fall.

The campaign, which was shot by fashion photographer Amy Troost, sees Halsey rocking checked suiting, denim, and leopard-print athleisure pieces from the brand’s Fall 2019 collection. DJ and producing duo The Martinez Brothers were snapped in tailored essentials and classic outerwear pieces.

“DKNY is the spirit of New York,” said Halsey in a statement. “It’s diversity and drive. It’s hard work and a pinch of destiny. They say if a bee strays too far from its hive, it will die. DKNY keeps my home in my heart, and the magic in my mind. It’s an honour to be a part of their 30th birthday.”

“We were born and raised in the Bronx,” added The Martinez Brothers. “We are blessed to have found our passion through music. It’s taken us to the far corners of the world, and along the way we have met so many people and have had the craziest adventures. At the end of it all though, New York is our home. It made us who we are and is with us always, wherever we may be. You can hear it in the music we play and how we talk, and see it in the way we dress. That’s why this partnership with DKNY is so natural and makes perfect sense for us.”

The musicians have also been signed to perform at DKNY’s upcoming birthday party, which will take place during New York Fashion Week in September.

Halsey has been carving out a successful career in fashion and beauty recently. She starred in a video series for online retailer ModCloth back in March following a stint with Yves Saint Laurent Beaute that saw her creating makeup looks for the brand.