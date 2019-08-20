Wicker, straw, or rattan: Five ways to wear natural-fibre bags like an Instagram star

Alessandra Ambrosio chose to dress up a classic handbag with boho-chic mesh. ― Screenshot via Instagram

NEW YORK, Aug 20 ― While Jacquemus' Le Chiquito micro-bag has imposed itself as the Summer's heavyweight accessory, it still has to contend with the must-have mesh and rattan, wicker, and straw bags. From the strictly practical mesh tote to more colourful and geometric it-bags, fashion icons like Rocky Barnes, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Jeanne Damas have been taking their au naturel arm candy along on vacation.

Alessandra Ambrosio's custom creation

The Brazilian top model fell for the mesh tote trend, going a DIY route with a classic bag she covered in fishnet. The former Victoria's Secret Angel didn't stop there, knotting a scarf around the bag's handle. The boho-chic accessory is the perfect crowning touch to her Dolce Vita vacation in Capri.

Rocky Barnes' little geometric bag

Model-influencer Rocky Barnes went the chic route with a geometric natural-fibre bag to go with her summery floral-print dress. The bag's highly practical rectangular base is topped by a semi-circular top with two thin handles. The look can be dressed up with stilettos, as shown by the model, or down with a pair of flats.

Izabel Goulart's day-glo fantasy

Izabel Goulart's summer is all about colour in a swirl of neon, dayglo, and tie-dye. Her accessories are no exception, as demonstrated by her pop-art interpretation of the natural-fibre bag, complete with a translucent rainbow on one side. The accessory completes an outfit that is almost too sensible for the thirty-something: high-waisted shorts, a thin-strapped brassiere, and a pair of flip-flops.

Olivia Palermo's classic floral

American influencer Olivia Palermo traded in her casual chic style in favour of more bucolic outfits as she explores the riches of Lecce, Italy. The fashionista opted for a half-purse, half-tote natural-fibre model with floral embroidery to accessorise her blouse and subtly pleated skirt. The same elements are repeated on her mule sandals.

Jeanne Damas' minimalist dream

Followers worldwide clamour for the ultimate Parisienne influencer's effortless elegance for a reason. Jeanne Damas demonstrates once more that simplicity can be the height of luxury. Her natural-fibre mini bag with yellow trim has been everywhere with her on her Italian vacation. The minimalist design is perfect for a good book and some sunscreen Everything you need to spend the day on the beach. ― AFP-Relaxnews