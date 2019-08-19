Pahang couple pose for roadside wedding pictures after car breakdown as photographer praised on Twitter

The newlyweds’ broken-down vehicle was utilised as a handy prop during the photoshoot. — Picture via Twitter/apihazmi

PETALING JAYA, Aug 19 — What started as a stressful situation turned into a fruitful opportunity for a couple whose car broke down on the way to their wedding photoshoot.

A Twitter user with the handle Apihazmi, shared his experience of photographing the newlyweds, known as Noni and Naqi, at a rather unconventional location.

“While we were on the way to an outdoor location, the couple’s car broke down by the roadside.

“Without wasting any time, I started taking pictures of them right there and then,” he wrote on Twitter.

Masa otw outdoor tadi kereta pengantin rosak tepi jalan. Tanpa aku buang masa aku pun shoot dorang kat tepi jalan ni 😬 pic.twitter.com/iD7L7LCdn7 — Anggun (@apihazmi) August 15, 2019

Despite the adverse circumstances, Apihazmi managed to capture beautiful sepia-toned photos of the lovebirds and even utilised their broken-down vehicle as a prop.

The photographer told online portal Kisah Dunia that they had originally planned to go to the beach to snap the wedding pictures.

“After the bersanding ceremony, we set off straight away for an outdoor photoshoot.

“On the way to the beach, as I followed them from behind in my car, they suddenly stopped at the side of the road. Their car’s temperature was heating up,” he said.

As they were figuring out what to do next, Apihazmi suggested that they make the best of their situation by taking a few shots by the roadside.

“I told them that since their car was stalled, it’s okay, we can still take a few photos while we’re here.

“As it turns out, there were some road signs nearby and I thought they would be good to visualise the story behind the couple’s wedding journey.”

The easygoing pair were happy to pose for the shots despite the sudden change in plans. — Picture via Twitter/apihazmi

Apihazmi said that many drivers passing by honked and raised their hands at them but did not stop as they thought that they were intentionally taking pictures by the roadside and had propped up the hood of their car for the sake of photos.

The couple later hitched a ride in Apihazmi’s car and eventually reached the beach in time to have their seaside wedding photoshoot as originally planned.

Apihazmi’s tweet of Noni and Naqi has gotten more than 8,000 retweets and 14,000 likes so far and Twitter users have been raining praise on him for capturing beautiful portraits of the couple despite the sudden hiccup in their schedule.

OMG you are so cool. Those pictures deserve recognition😍. The angle, lighting are superb. Worth to pay tho. — Alif Ikhwan (@alifhussin96) August 15, 2019

Serupo shoot di california doh doh — Tukang Lap Meja (@PenglipurHaty) August 15, 2019