Tranquility superyacht ‘incredibly popular’ with connoisseurs, says charter agent

Once a key piece of evidence in 1MDB investigations, Tranquility is now playing host to the rich and famous around the world. — Picture courtesy of Camper & Nicholsons

PETALING JAYA, Aug 7 — Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho’s once-prized asset Equanimity has been enjoying popularity with yacht enthusiasts across the globe.

According to its central agent Camper & Nicholsons, the 300 ft megayacht, now renamed Tranquility, has been one of the most coveted choices in the company’s fleet ever since it became available for charter bookings.

“Of course it's incredibly popular, with a hammam spa, sauna, ice fountain and plunge pool, and a gym with a balcony and the latest equipment.

“Many of our clients, who are yacht connoisseurs, appreciate and understand the uniqueness of its features and are keen to see it for themselves,” it said in an email interview with Malay Mail.

Asked if Tranquility’s involvement in the 1MDB financial scandal drew heightened interest from clients, the company said that the yacht is ready to shed its past and sail into a new chapter.

“The yacht has a new owner, a new name, and people are interested in the current experience it can offer.”

A free-standing bathtub is just one of the many opulent features available on board the master bathroom. — Picture courtesy of Camper & Nicholsons

A statement issued by Jho Low in April slammed the Malaysian government for docking the yacht in the “hazardous environment” of Port Klang and subsequently depreciating its value after it was sold to the Genting Group at a marked down price of US$126 million (RM514 million).

Jho Low reportedly purchased the boat for US$250 million (RM1.1 billion) using money diverted from Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

Tranquility has nine cabins in total and can accommodate up to 22 guests and 31 crew members. — Picture courtesy of Camper & Nicholsons

When Camper & Nicholsons took over Tranquility earlier this year, the yacht underwent several preparations and facelifts to serve its new owner and guests.

A week on board Tranquility costs at least €1.1 million (RM5.2 million), with the company promising a highly customisable experience with “stunning itineraries, incredible food, and the best customer service in the world”.

Tranquility’s interior was designed by Andrew Winch who used Italian marble and bleached oak with wenge finishing. — Picture courtesy of Camper & Nicholsons

American cosmetics mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner made headlines worldwide after a TMZ report claimed that she had booked the luxury megayacht to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

Camper & Nicholsons remained tight-lipped over whether the world’s youngest self-made billionaire would be partying on board Tranquility when she turns a year older on August 10.

The yacht is currently docked in the south of France where it recently took part in a full-fledged photoshoot that involved models and a helicopter.