Angry man outside Penang hospital hits female security guard with car after chided for parking illegally (VIDEO)

The incident left the 43-year-old victim with a bruised leg. — Screengrab from Facebook/Info Viral

PETALING JAYA, August 6 — A female security guard at the Seberang Jaya Hospital in Prai, Penang bore the brunt of an angry motorist when he was told off for parking at a taxi parking space.

The incident which took place yesterday at 1.30pm yesterday, has since gone viral after a member of the public recorded and uploaded a video on Facebook.

In the video, the driver can be seen shouting at the female security guard, who was accompanied by two other male colleagues.

The car is then seen reversing, hitting the female security guard before driving off.

One of the male guards can be seen kicking the vehicle.

The 43-year-old woman however was uninjured, save for a bruise on her left leg due to the impact, and has since filed a police report.

According to a report in Harian Metro, Seberang Prai Tengah district police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the Proton Saga driver had initially parked his car in a designated parking area for taxis before he was alerted by the female security guard on duty.

The suspect then left but returned around 20 minutes later to park his vehicle at the same spot.

“The guard once again told him off and an argument ensued between them.

“The suspect also uttered harsh words to the security guard and he then hurriedly reversed his car hurriedly and it hit the victim’s leg,” he said.

Nik Roshan Azhan said the suspect left the scene but the incident was recorded by a bystander.

“The suspect has since surrendered himself at about 11pm last night, claiming to have parked the car at the taxi parking area because he was bringing his paralysed father to seek medical treatment at the hospital.

“For now, further investigations are ongoing under Section 506 of the Penal Code (KK) and Section 323 of the Penal Code.”