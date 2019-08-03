The LBB (little black bathing suit) is all you need for your summer vacation

An Instagram screenshot of Bar Refaeli in a cute two-piece featuring a crop-top and scalloped edges.

NEW YORK, Aug 3 ― Forget the little black dress ― the one piece you'll need on vacation this summer is the little black bikini, as these fashion stars prove.

Bar Refaeli

Israeli model Bar Refaeli proves that black swimwear needn't be boring, with this cute two-piece featuring a crop-top and scalloped edges. A straw hat is the ideal chic accessory.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid kept things simple on vacation in Greece with a minimalist black high-legged bikini that she teamed with a patterned bandana and layered necklaces.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk made a style statement on a trip to Iceland this summer, opting for a simple black one-piece that needed no accessorising ― apart from gloriously shiny hair and a stunning waterfall, that is.

Natalia Vodianova

Black one pieces are also great for rolling around in the sand, as supermodel Natalia Vodianova proves in this stylish version with semi-sheer panels.

Sofia Richie

Model Sofia Richie opted for a miniscule black bikini for a spot of sunbathing recently, catching some rays in a minimalist string version that she paired with a white headband for contrast. ― AFP-Relaxnews