Hot Wheels unveils new ‘Japan Historics’ collection at Art of Speed 2019

(From left) Art of Speed founder, Asep Ahmad, Hot Wheels lead designer of premium and collector segment, Steve Vandervate and Mattel South East Asia’s head of marketing, Chris Chan pose with the ‘Japan Historics 3’ collection. ― Picture courtesy of Hot Wheels Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Aug 1 ― If you’re a diehard fan of Hot Wheels fan and Japanese street cars, then you’re in luck.

Hot Wheels’ lead designer of premium and collector segment, Steve Vandervate unveiled Mattel’s new die-cast “Japan Historics 3” car series collection at the recent Art of Speed 2019 (AOS) event at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park in Serdang (MAEPS).

The ‘Japan Historics 3’ collection. ― Picture courtesy of Hot Wheels Malaysia

Under the theme of Legendary Japanese Cars, the collection will be available in 2020 and will comprise of five famous old school Japanese street machines such as the Nissan Skyline KDR30, Nissan Silvia CSP 311, 1968 Mazda Cosmo Sport, 85 Honda City Turbo II and the 1975 Datsun Sunny Truck B120.

The previous collections, Japan Historics 1 and 2, featured cars like the Toyota 2000 GT, 71 Datsun 510 Wagon, Datsun Bluebird 510 and Nissan Fairlady Z.

Apart from the unveiling, a special meet and greet session with Vandervate also saw South East Asian enthusiasts finally getting the chance to pick the brain behind many of their favourite Hot Wheels cars from their childhood.

Vandervate also judged a Hot Wheels diecast custom competition, which saw fans from all over showcasing their own unique custom designs on Hot Wheels cars of their choosing.

Muhammad Al Hafiz (left) and Mohammad Shahmi pose with Vandervate after being crowned the winners of the custom competition. ― Picture courtesy of Hot Wheels Malaysia

Muhammad Al Hafiz managed to wow Vandervate as he took home both the first and third place prizes, with his custom Honda City Turbo and Porsche 993 Petronas Livery respectively.

Mohammad Shahmi Shahiran from Tangan Kayu Custom grabbed second spot with his custom Bone Shaker.

Hafiz’s Honda City Turbo, which won first place. ― Picture courtesy of Hot Wheels Malaysia

This year’s edition of AOS, the eighth iteration of Malaysia’s Old Skool and Kustom Kulture, which showcased a diverse selection of locally-built customised cars and bikes, with interactive activities and lucky draw giveaways as well.

Shahmi’s Bone Shaker custom that came in second. ― Picture courtesy of Hot Wheels Malaysia

Hot Wheels was also presented with the Partner Award by AOS, for the company’s support and commitment for the event.