Grab CEO goes bald for children with cancer, raises over RM600,000

Grab co-founder and chief executive officer Anthony Tan goes bald to support children with cancer. — Picture via Hair for Hope

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — In a bid to support children with cancer, Grab co-founder and chief executive officer Anthony Tan recently shaved his head bald and raised a record sum for the annual “Hair for Hope” campaign by the Children’s Cancer Foundation (CCF) in Singapore.

As of today, Tan’s effort has channelled SG$202,010 (RM607,555) to the foundation, more than double his initial SG$80,000 target (RM240,629).

In its 17th year running, the campaign aims to raise funds for cancer-stricken children and create awareness on childhood cancers.

Tan said on social networking website LinkedIn, that the idea to take part in the campaign started with a few “Grabbers” wanting to raise funds for CCF, and it eventually attracted a total of 107 who signed up to shave their heads.

“This includes 40 driver-partners, who spent 10 minutes shaving and then went straight back to picking up passengers,” he said in the post.

Grab co-founder and chief executive officer Anthony Tan (right) and two other “Grabbers” shave their heads to support children with cancer. — Picture via LinkedIn/anthony-tan

As a whole, participants from the ride-hailing giant have so far raised SG$329,613 (RM991,525) for the foundation.

Among donors who pitched in for Tan’s quest included Japan’s SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son, Uber chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi, who sold Uber’s regional business to Grab last year, as well as Asia’s largest sports media company, One Championship founder Chatri Sityodtong.

Tan, who shaved his head in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam recently, revealed on LinkedIn that there was a personal motivation behind his drive.

“My mother-in-law was a cancer patient and my wife, Chloe, remembers how losing her hair affected her,” he wrote.

“I am a soon-to-be father of three, and I can’t imagine the grief that these children and their families go through when they receive the diagnosis and start cancer treatment. This is my small way of standing in support with them.”

He also hoped that his children would learn to love unconditionally and be ready to show their support for those in need.

Hair for Hope’s donation drive will continue until September 30.