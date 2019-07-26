RM31m building backlash: News resurfaces on Korean child YouTuber's parents using her for profit

Screenshot of Boram from Boram Food Toys and Princess Kitchen Play Set. — Picture courtesy of Youtube

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Parents of Korean child YouTuber Boram have previously been accused of gaining financial profit from her.

This news resurfaced a day after news broke that the six-year-old had bought a multi-million dollar building for her family.

The Korea Herald reported that charity group Save the Children had taken the issue to court in September 2017.

The charity group had then accused her parents of gaining financial profit by putting their children in situations that could put them under mental distress and distributing the footage to the public, with a negatively influence on underaged viewers who watch the clips.

The daily reported the videos in question included those showing the six-year-old stealing money from her dad’s wallet, damaging her favorite doll and acting as if she is pregnant and giving birth.

Following complaints, the parents apologised and made the clips private, said the daily.

Yesterday, the media reported that Boram had made enough money to buy a RM31 million building.

Following the news, the guardians received brickbats from the public.

According to YouTube analytics website Social Blade, the two channels — Boram Tube ToysReview and Boram Tube Vlog — have the largest number of subscribers and earn the most marketing revenue among South Korean YouTube channels.

Boram Tube ToysReview has 13.6 million subscribers while the Boram Tube Vlog channel that shares the daily life of Boram and her family has 17.5 million subscribers.