Malaysia has 74 bubble tea brands, can you tell them all apart?

Bubble tea shops can be found everywhere in the country from residential areas to shopping malls. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, July 24 — Malaysians are crazy about bubble tea, but it takes a sharp eye to tell the difference between the 74 brands currently operating in the country.

With so many names floating around in the market, even the most discerning boba enthusiast might have trouble distinguishing their favourite teas from similar competitors.

Put your love for bubble tea to the test and read on to see if you can spot the difference between these brands.

The Alley and Daboba

The logos for The Alley and Daboba both feature woodland creatures. — Picture via Instagram/thealley.my and dabobamalaysia

Known for their take on the popular brown sugar milk beverage, The Alley and Daboba share a signature menu item along with similar aesthetics.

The brands feature their names printed on unfolding scrolls and their drinks are packaged in cups with rounded bases which give off a matching visual impact.

If you’re still a boba novice, look out for the woodland animals (a deer for The Alley and a brown bear for Daboba) on their logos to tell the brands apart easily.

Heycha and Yicha

The two businesses are known for their zingy fruit tea drinks. — Picture via Instagram/yicha_malaysia and myheycha

Heycha and Yicha both have similar-sounding names and include refreshing fruit teas as part of their star offerings.

It’s common for bubble tea brands to include “cha” in their names, which means “tea” in Chinese.

The two brands also feature tea leaves in their logos but set themselves apart from each other through their minimalist yet unique designs.

Long Live The Tea and Pintea

The heart-shaped sticks make these beverages Instagram-worthy. — Picture via Instagram/pinteamalaysia and Facebook/Long Live The Tea - Malaysia

Long Live The Tea and Pin Tea serve their beverages in tall cups with cute heart-shaped sticks to plug the opening in your drinks.

Both brands have bright pops of colour on their menu thanks to the various fruit teas they serve up, but they can be differentiated through their distinctive logos.

With such an intensely saturated market, it’s important for bubble tea businesses to maintain a strong brand identity by adhering to trademark laws and giving their own twist to well-loved products.

