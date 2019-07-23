Agong’s daughter Tengku Iman gives birth to her first child — a baby boy

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah gazing upon his new-born grandson. — Picture via Instagram/Istana_negara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s family welcomed their third bundle of joy today.

This was because Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah delivered her first child — a baby boy — this morning.

The joyous news about the birth of the young prince was shared by Raja Permaisuri Agong Hajah Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar Tunku Azizah on her official Twitter account earlier this morning.

“Welcome to the world .... my grandson No. 3 ..... Iman has delivered her son this morning Alhamdulillah,” she tweeted.

welcome to the world .... my grandson no 3..... Iman selamat melahirkan anak lelaki pagi tadi ... alhamdulillah pic.twitter.com/Dz4DwAlaPw — azizah iskandar (@cheminahsayang) July 23, 2019

The Twitter post, which has garnered over 3,800 likes, have received many heart-warming congratulatory comments.

Many users also conveyed their well wishes to the new-born and her parents.

The official Instagram account of Istana Negara also posted an adorable photo of the King gazing upon his new-born grandson.

Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan and her husband Tengku Abu Bakar Ahmad Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Abdullah tied the knot on August 4 last year.