Grimes is face of Adidas' new collection with Stella McCartney

Grimes is the face of Stella McCartney's new collection for Adidas. — Courtesy of Stella McCartney/Instagram via AFP

LONDON, July 17 — Canadian musician Grimes will front the new collection designed by Stella McCartney for the sportswear brand.

After having been tapped by the British designer for her “Pop Bluebell” perfume, Claire Boucher, also known as Grimes, is appearing in the ad campaign for the new Stella McCartney x Adidas Fall collection. The news was announced on the Instagram page of the designer.

Although not all of the collection is available yet, it can be pre-ordered via Stella McCartney's website.

“Grimes is the perfect embodiment of the 'Adidas by Stella McCartney' core values. She is passionate and outspoken about protecting the planet, and a true trailblazer for pushing creative boundaries and inspiring women to unlock their potential in all aspects of their lives,” said the designer.

The musician posted photos from the campaign and detailed her daily training program on her Instagram page.

Grimes recently released a new single called We Appreciate Power. — AFP-Relaxnews