Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Life

Malaysian pilot sisters in seventh heaven after chance to take to the skies with father

Published 31 minutes ago on 15 July 2019

BY SYLVIA LOOI

Safia and her father on their flight together. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/SafiaAnisa
Safia and her father on their flight together. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/SafiaAnisa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — A young Malaysian pilot shared her joy of finally being able to fly with her father on the job.

Safia Anisa, 23, posted her joy on Twitter of being able to fly with her father, who was formerly attached with national carrier Malaysia Airlines for the past four decades before jumping over to AirAsia just to be able to fly with his both of his pilot daughters.

“I cannot tell you how grateful I am for this. Alhamdulillah, I finally got to fly with my Abah!” she wrote.

“After 40 years there (at Malaysia Airlines), me and my sister both got a job at AirAsia. He then decided to come to AirAsia so he could fly with us before he retires.”

 

 

The heartwarming tweet has received more than 71,000 likes and been retweeted more than 27,200 times.

It wasn’t easy to face a new environment, said Safia, especially since her father was an instructor and examiner and also one of the most senior captains in MAS.

“At 58, that is not easy. Hehehe proud daughter here.”

 

 

Congratulatory messages aside, several on social media had queries including @MrMower who cheekily asked how her father would reprimand their flying.

“Those days when children make mistakes while driving, fathers will give one knock on the head to reprimand. In the sky how? Knock on the head?” to which Safia replied in the air the sisters would bully him.

“On the road he bullies us.”

Related Articles

In Life