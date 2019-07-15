Malaysian pilot sisters in seventh heaven after chance to take to the skies with father

Safia and her father on their flight together. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/SafiaAnisa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — A young Malaysian pilot shared her joy of finally being able to fly with her father on the job.

Safia Anisa, 23, posted her joy on Twitter of being able to fly with her father, who was formerly attached with national carrier Malaysia Airlines for the past four decades before jumping over to AirAsia just to be able to fly with his both of his pilot daughters.

“I cannot tell you how grateful I am for this. Alhamdulillah, I finally got to fly with my Abah!” she wrote.

“After 40 years there (at Malaysia Airlines), me and my sister both got a job at AirAsia. He then decided to come to AirAsia so he could fly with us before he retires.”

This man left the company he's been w for 40 years, started fresh as a junior, got a new rating at the age of 58, just so he could fly w 2 of his annoying daugters. I cannot tell you how grateful i am for this. Alhamdulillah, i finally got to fly w my abah! :') pic.twitter.com/NQGGO4ucLO — Safia Anisa (@SafiaAnisa) July 12, 2019

The heartwarming tweet has received more than 71,000 likes and been retweeted more than 27,200 times.

It wasn’t easy to face a new environment, said Safia, especially since her father was an instructor and examiner and also one of the most senior captains in MAS.

“At 58, that is not easy. Hehehe proud daughter here.”

Aww thank you for the well wishes everyone!! ♥️ Just for clarification, my dad started flying right after spm, he was a cadet for MAS. After 40 years there, me and my sister both got a job at airasia. He then decided to come to airasia so he could fly w us before he retires! pic.twitter.com/bx6tOPqkMR — Safia Anisa (@SafiaAnisa) July 13, 2019

Congratulatory messages aside, several on social media had queries including @MrMower who cheekily asked how her father would reprimand their flying.

“Those days when children make mistakes while driving, fathers will give one knock on the head to reprimand. In the sky how? Knock on the head?” to which Safia replied in the air the sisters would bully him.

“On the road he bullies us.”