Disabled Malaysian Foodpanda delivery rider climbs stairs with crutches to deliver two pieces of chicken (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, July 15 — A hungry Foodpanda customer was given a fresh perspective on life thanks to a physically disabled food delivery rider.

Baliami Conmigo was having a lazy Sunday at home and didn’t want to leave the house to buy food so he made use of the conveniences of online food delivery service Foodpanda instead.

The Kuala Lumpur-based assistant dental officer who works at the Ministry of Health Malaysia uploaded a detailed Facebook post, accompanied by a short video which shows the disabled rider walking with the aid of crutches.

After placing an order of two pieces of fried chicken from fast food chain McDonald’s, Baliami got a call from the rider, who was on the 13th floor.

“I’m on the 14th floor, look for house number 12 on the far end of the left side,” he told the rider.

The rider then told Baliami to wait a moment as he had to climb another flight of stairs.

“So, the Foodpanda rider arrived in front of my house and I was shocked with his limitations, and all for the sake of delivering two pieces of chicken,” he wrote in a now-viral post.

Baliami went on to share that the rider apologised for being late and proceeded to hand him the payment.

“As I went to get the cash, I felt sad and was overcome with emotion seeing him, so I decided to give him extra,” Baliami wrote, adding that the rider had said the tip was too much.

In his story, Baliami said he wanted to share that there are many people who worked hard to earn a living for their families despite the obstacles life has handed them.

“Those who have limited abilities can find the strength to earn a living, we who are strong and able-bodied are lazy to work and are choosy – aren’t we ashamed?” he wrote.

Baliami concluded his post with wishing the Foodpanda rider well.

The eight-second video has been viewed 74,000 times and gained over 700 shares at the time of writing.