Vivo Signature Retail welcomes anchor tenants Campus Rangers, SKM Market and SubHome

From left: Campus Ranger managing director Jason Ho, MRCB Land CEO Raymond Cheah, SKM Market managing director Andy Cham and SubHome CEO Sandeep Singh Grewal at Vivo Signature Retail’s anchor tenant signing ceremony. ― Pictures by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, July 10 ― MRCB Land welcomed its first three anchor tenants of the upcoming Vivo Signature Retail, the developer’s latest retail outlet located at 9 Seputeh on Old Klang Road.

International school Campus Rangers, supermarket SKM Market and home-sharing platform SubHome were revealed during a signing ceremony at the TRIA Seputeh Sales Gallery yesterday.

Vivo Signature Retail is the commercial arm of 9 Seputeh, an integrated development complete with serviced apartments, retail shop and SOHO.

A nett lettable area of 218,000 sq ft is up for offer in the trendy neighbourhood – the three anchor tenants will take up approximately 90,000 sq ft at Vivo Signature Retails.

The commercial component of 9 Seputeh boasts three-acres of park facilities.

“Vivo Signature Retail is accessible seamlessly from every corner of the city,” said MRCB Land chief executive officer Raymond Cheah at the signing ceremony.

“Every outlet was carefully designed to maximise business visibility, growth and exposure to the potential audience from different walks of life.”

Cheah added that 9 Seputeh’s commercial component caters to city busy dwellers and for those craving convenience at their disposal.

The commercial centre boasts three-acres of park facilities including a skate park, stepping stones, cycling and jogging paths, bicycle kiosks, nature walk, parcourse, a playground and picnic area.

Residents with school-going children will be able to take advantage of the holistic education and Cambridge IGCSE curriculum offered by Campus Rangers as the international school is set to launch a new 72,000 sq ft state-of-the-art city campus.

One of the stunning pools at Vivo Residences seen during the media tour of the integrated development.

Foodies will be delighted to know the country’s leading fishery trading firm, bird’s nest exporter and dried seafood wholesaler SKM Market will be exploring the lifestyle supermarket domain by offering customers unparalleled convenience with live Facebook bidding and a Chinese medical doctor on the premises at its upcoming 9,700 sq ft store.

In Malaysia, SKM Market owns the largest jackfruit plantation and is the largest sea cucumber importer.

Helping homeowners turn their apartments and condominiums into virtual hotels and helping them generate extra income, is SubHome.

The home-sharing platform sets itself apart from the likes of Airbnb by offering travellers value for money hotel conveniences whether for business or leisure.

Vivo Signature Retail is scheduled to kick start operations in Q1 next year.

The presentation of the anchor tenants ended with a media tour of the integrated property.