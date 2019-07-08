Cartoonist Zunar praises fast-food restaurant manager who doubled as delivery rider

Political cartoonist, Zunar, was quick to praise the manager for taking it upon himself to deliver the order. — Picture by Mohamed Azinuddin

PETALING JAYA, July 8 — An hour and 20 minutes to wait for food delivery may seem too long against the expected promptness of service.

For political cartoonist Zulkiflee Anwar Haque, or Zunar, it became the reason he lavished praises on a fast-food outlet and its dedicated manager.

In a Facebook post, he commended the manager, known as Syafiq for going the extra mile in attempting to fulfil orders.

“I want to congratulate Syafiq for his commendable attitude as the manager of KFC Bangsar Hub on Jalan Telawi. Congratulations, and I hope that Syafiq and his team continue to excel,” wrote Zunar.

He explained that he had initially questioned Syafiq on why the order was late upon arrival, which was followed by an apology and explanation that there were no delivery riders available.

Not having small change in hand for his order which came to RM21, with only a RM50 note and total of RM8 in smaller bills, Zunar said Syafiq was willing to take the RM8 as payment as he said the heavily discounted amount was sufficient due to being late.

He said he was reluctant as the delivery rider would have to pay the remaining amount, and asked Syafiq if his manager would be mad at him for not having full payment, to which the delivery rider replied that he was the manager, and had to hit the road with orders himself as it was his responsibility.

The Facebook post has since been liked over 3,000 times, had social media users praising Syafiq for being a responsible manager.

A response by one added, “It is very hard to find honest and reliable help these days! KFC is very lucky!”