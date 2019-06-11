Malaysia Airlines unveils last-minute travel deals

Malaysia Airlines’ Fly Now Deals will run until June 21, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Customers looking for last-minute travel deals can now enjoy low fares via Malaysia Airlines’ Fly Now Deals from now until June 21, 2019.

From as low as RM339 all-in return in Economy Class, customers can travel from Kuala Lumpur to Medan, Bali from RM689, Hong Kong from RM719, Manila from RM789, Chennai from RM939, Beijing from RM1,119, Seoul from RM1,209, Tokyo from RM1,399, Sydney from RM1,549, or London from as low as RM2,899.

“All-in one-way Economy Class airfares to domestic routes are also up for grabs from as low as RM69 from Kuala Lumpur to Penang or Langkawi, from RM99 to Kuching and from RM129 to Kota Kinabalu,” it said in a statement today.

On top of the Fly Now Deals, the national carrier will be offering 15 per cent off on its standard seat selection with 10kg extra baggage allowance, MHinsure, seat selection, extra baggage as well as Golden Lounge access. — Bernama