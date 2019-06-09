Bangs are the celebrity-approved hairstyle of the summer

Hungarian model Barbara Palvin at the 2019 CFDA fashion awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on June 3, 2019 — AFP pic

LONDON, June — A recent flurry of high-profile red carpet events has led us to the indisputable conclusion that bangs are the go-to hairstyle for summer 2019 — at least, as far as these celebrities are concerned. Here are three ways to rock them this season.

Choppy

Supermodel Barbara Palvin debuted a new set of choppy bangs at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards earlier this week, opting for full volume and a blunt cut. Actress Sophie Turner was also spotted with a brand new feathery fringe for a TV appearance in London, while Milla Jovovich teamed her rockier, shorter bangs with a pretty braid during a red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival last month.

Sleek

Of course, sleek bangs also remain very much in fashion: Naomi Campbell offered up a masterclass in how to rock the style back in April, when she appeared at the 2019 Time 100 Gala sporting a shiny bob and eye-grazing fringe. Fellow model Winnie Harlow also rocked a set of sleek, rolled-under bangs with her flicky bob at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards for a head-turning look.

1970s-style

Zendaya, known for her love of a '70s-style fashion moment, made waves this week when she stepped out at the “Euphoria” premiere rocking new red-hued bangs that were longer at the sides for a striking throwback look. Hilary Duff also recently took to Instagram to share a snap of herself sporting a new set of retro graduated bangs, parted at the center for extra 70s vibes. — AFP-Relaxnews