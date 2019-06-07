Free veggies, ‘Instagrammable’ backdrops and exotic reptiles await 1 Utama shoppers at Rainforest Wonder Festival

Festival attendees can learn about growing their own produce at the Rainforest Wonder Festival. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, June 7 — Experience the marvels of the rainforest this weekend while indulging in retail therapy.

The Rainforest Wonder Festival is currently being held at 1 Utama Shopping Centre in conjunction with World Environment Week, promising a line-up of eco-friendly activities for the whole family.

The mall’s public relations manager Lee Li Lian said that the festival aims to highlight 1 Utama’s Rainforest and the various attractions within it, including fish aquariums, a suspension bridge, and a wide variety of tropical plants.

“With the event, we hope that more shoppers will be given the opportunity to venture outdoors in the midst of our busy shopping centre and appreciate Mother Nature at her finest,” said Lee.

Dreamcatchers, hammocks, and teepee tents spread throughout the grounds capture the festival’s “bohemian” theme and offer shoppers a chance to snap photos with the Rainforest’s glistening waterfall in the background.

The Rainforest is home to a lush tropical paradise that boasts more than 100 species of flora and fauna.

For just RM1, shoppers can purchase food to feed the koi fish and freshwater species living in the Rainforest ponds.

One hundred per cent of the proceeds will fund Zoo Negara’s care for 10 of their Australian wallabies. Visitors having fun at the petting zoo at the Rainforest Wonder Festival at 1 Utama Shopping Centre. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Visitors can snuggle up to furry animals at the petting zoo like rabbits and parrots and even hold exotic reptiles like snakes and bearded dragons if they dare.

Kids can unleash their inner artist and decorate one of several canvas tents around the rainforest using crayons and paints.

Experienced chefs and aspiring cooks might be interested in Cultiveat’s offerings of fresh and pesticide-free veggies grown at a sustainable farm in Klang.

The company aims to encourage Malaysians to grow their own produce in a bid to reduce the amount of pesticide-laden fruits and vegetables ending up on our plates. Shoppers got to take home a pesticide-free vegetable of their choice as part of the ‘Farm to Plate: Salad Making and Growing Vegetables’ workshop. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Budding gardeners can also check out Serbajadi’s booth for all their gardening needs, including a special biochar soil co-developed by 1 Utama Secret Garden botanist Dr Francis Ng.

The biochar soil increases good microbes and locks in soil nutrients so your plants can bloom to their full potential.

The Rainforest Wonder Festival will be held from June 7 to June 8 from 10am to 6pm at the Lower Ground floor in 1 Utama’s new wing.

Visitors who like and share 1 Utama’s Facebook page are entitled to redeem one fresh pesticide-free vegetable from Cultiveat or one packet of Serbajadi vegetable seeds. Families can spend quality time by the koi pond at 1 Utama’s Rainforest. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Saturday’s activity schedule includes a “Farm to Plate: Salad Making and Growing Vegetables” workshop with Cultiveat at 10am and a clean eating cooking demo with TV host and model Melissa Tan at 11.30am.

This will be followed by an eco-crafts workshop for kids at 1.30pm and a 4pm Kokedama session teaching attendees the traditional Japanese method of making moss balls to decorate the home.

All events are limited to 20 participants and require pre-registration by messaging 1 Utama on their official Facebook page.