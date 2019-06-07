Brazilian blogger Camila Coelho lands her own fashion line

Brazilian influencer Camila Coelho at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2019. ― AFP pic

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 7 ― Camila Coelho is the latest influencer to get a big fashion break.

The Brazilian blogger, who counts 7.9 million followers on Instagram and over 4 million subscribers to her two YouTube channels (which she runs in English and Portuguese), is preparing to launch her own fashion line in partnership with Revolve, reports WWD.

Dubbed “The Camila Coelho Collection,” the series will kick off with a 70-piece debut inspired by the star's native country. The plan is for additional future launches to drop on a monthly basis. An Instagram account for the new label hints at vibrant color palettes and daring silhouettes.

“Being able to partner with a global fashion influencer and successful female entrepreneur like Camila to promote our lifestyle and offer our consumers a collection designed by Camila herself is a privilege and a large reason we continue to grow within the influencer marketing space,” Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer of Revolve, told WWD.

“When I think of my collection, I think of a diverse woman,” the star told the publication. “What will make me so happy is to see women of different backgrounds, different tastes and different, unique girls. That's what will make me so happy, to scroll down and see all of these different beautiful women wearing my clothes.”

The move marks a major career milestone for Coelho, who was snapped up by the French beauty giant Lancome last year to collaborate on a lipstick series. It is also evidence of the continued popularity of influencer-led collections: just last month, social media star Aimee Song teamed up with Revolve on a new “Song of Style X Revolve” fashion line, while blogger Gabi Fresh partnered with the size-inclusive swimwear brand Swimsuits For All on a capsule collection of 11 swimwear pieces earlier this year. ― AFP-Relaxnews